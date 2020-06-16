Pence says looking at other venues for Trump Tulsa rally
Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as virus cases climb in Oklahoma and other states. "One of the reasons we chose Oklahoma is because Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state," Pence said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:41 IST
Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as virus cases climb in Oklahoma and other states. Pence acknowledged the health risks of bringing so many people together - the campaign said it had received more than 1 million ticket requests - during an interview with Fox News.
"It's all a work in progress. We've had such an overwhelming response that we're also looking at another venue. We're also looking at outside activities, and I know the campaign team will keep the public informed as that goes forward," Pence said. "But it's one of the reasons that we're going to do the temperature screening and we're going to provide hand sanitizers and provide masks for people that are attending."
Pence said officials were discussing options with Oklahoma's governor. The chief health officer in Tulsa said over the weekend he was worried about holding such a large indoor event while coronavirus cases are rising in the area and wished the rally could be postponed.
The rally will be Trump’s first since early March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to quarantines and the shuttering of the U.S. economy. "One of the reasons we chose Oklahoma is because Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state," Pence said.
