Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence says looking at other venues for Trump Tulsa rally

Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as virus cases climb in Oklahoma and other states. "One of the reasons we chose Oklahoma is because Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state," Pence said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:41 IST
Pence says looking at other venues for Trump Tulsa rally

Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as virus cases climb in Oklahoma and other states. Pence acknowledged the health risks of bringing so many people together - the campaign said it had received more than 1 million ticket requests - during an interview with Fox News.

"It's all a work in progress. We've had such an overwhelming response that we're also looking at another venue. We're also looking at outside activities, and I know the campaign team will keep the public informed as that goes forward," Pence said. "But it's one of the reasons that we're going to do the temperature screening and we're going to provide hand sanitizers and provide masks for people that are attending."

Pence said officials were discussing options with Oklahoma's governor. The chief health officer in Tulsa said over the weekend he was worried about holding such a large indoor event while coronavirus cases are rising in the area and wished the rally could be postponed.

The rally will be Trump’s first since early March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to quarantines and the shuttering of the U.S. economy. "One of the reasons we chose Oklahoma is because Oklahoma has done such a remarkable job in reopening their state," Pence said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-African nations seek UN inquiry into US racism, 'police brutality' -text

African countries are lobbying to set up a U.N. inquiry into systemic racism and police brutality in the United States and elsewhere, aiming to defend the rights of people of African descent, a draft resolution seen by Reuters shows. The te...

Green plates for green cars: Britain boosts zero-emission transport

Britain will introduce a distinctive number plate for electric cars later this year to promote cleaner vehicles, the transport secretary said on Tuesday, as the country targets net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.The new plates, which...

COVID-19: Rajapaksa gives Central Bank 24-hour ultimatum to come up with economic recovery plan

Slamming the countrys Central Bank for being in a slumber, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday said that it has failed to act during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to come up with an action plan to revi...

upGrad draws Rs 150 cr-expansion plan; partners Jamia Hamdard Univ, OP Jindal Global Univ

Edutech company upGrad on Tuesday said it has earmarked an outlay of Rs 150 crore for expanding courses offered through its platform, acquisitions and partnerships, and announced its collaboration with Jamia Hamdard University and O P Jinda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020