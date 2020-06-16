Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese capital and provinces impose travel curbs as coronavirus cases mount

In the last three days, Hebei, Liaoning and Sichuan have reported new cases linked to the Beijing wholesale centre. On Tuesday, Shanghai started to require travellers from medium-to-high risk COVID-19 areas in China to be quarantined for 14 days.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:01 IST
Chinese capital and provinces impose travel curbs as coronavirus cases mount
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese capital banned high-risk people from leaving and curbed public transport on Tuesday to stop the spread of the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February, which has stoked fears of a second wave of infections. The financial hub of Shanghai demanded some travellers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks, as 27 new COVID-19 cases took the capital's current outbreak to 106 since Thursday.

The coronavirus was first identified in December at a seafood market in Wuhan, capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei, and has since spread around the world, infecting more than 8 million people. The new outbreak in Beijing has been traced to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing where thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruit and meat change hands each day.

As of Tuesday, Beijing had designated 27 neighbourhoods as medium-risk areas, requiring them to subject people entering to temperature checks and registration. So-called high-risk groups in Beijing, including people who are close contacts of confirmed cases, are not allowed to leave the city, state media reported, citing municipal officials.

All outbound taxi and car-hailing services have been suspended. Some long-distance bus routes between Beijing and nearby Hebei and Shandong provinces were halted. At least three shuttle bus services from Hebei and another from Inner Mongolia to Beijing's Capital Airport, a major regional transit hub, were suspended. Bus services from Hebei to Daxing, Beijing's other major airport, were reduced.

Some long-distance bus services from Beijing to surrounding Hebei were also halted. Highways out of the capital remained open. Concerned about contagion risks, many provinces have imposed quarantine requirements on visitors from Beijing. In the last three days, Hebei, Liaoning and Sichuan have reported new cases linked to the Beijing wholesale centre.

On Tuesday, Shanghai started to require travellers from medium-to-high risk COVID-19 areas in China to be quarantined for 14 days. "I'm so worried for Shanghai - just look at the new cases in Beijing," said Wang Jiahe, 22, a university student. "There is so much daily air and road traffic (between the cities)."

The stakes are high for Shanghai, which has been invited to host two Formula One races this season. U.S. airlines are also poised to resumes flights to the city. 'WARTIME' MODE

While not in a Wuhan-style lockdown, Beijing has gone into a "wartime" mode on a district level, with neighbourhoods instituting 24-hour security checkpoints, closing schools and banning wedding banquets. Some parts of Beijing including the city's old-style hutong neighbourhoods were fenced up, with some imposing single entry points.

"My neighbourhood has four or five entryways, and when the controls came, only the southern entrance was open, and we now need to show our entry cards and have our temperatures taken," said a man surnamed Zhao who lives in the northeast of Beijing. "It's a big neighbourhood with lots of office workers, so it is extremely inconvenient for a lot of people."

However, in Huaxiang, the only high-risk neighbourhood, some residents demanded officials impose more stringent contact tracing protocols. Officials were relying on people to identify themselves as having visited Xinfadi, 9 km away, residents said.

"How can you hope for people to be honest enough to voluntarily report their links with Xinfadi?" said a male Huaxiang resident surnamed Yuan. "Since we're in a 'wartime' mode, the local authorities should test everyone."

Hundreds of workers in the catering sector queued to be tested at a site in central Beijing on Tuesday, many of them having waited for more than an hour in the summer heat. "I can't guarantee that I don't have the disease," said Zhang Qi, a restaurant worker.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Spoiler alert 2020 has been rough on the American psyche. Folks in the U.S. are more unhappy today than theyve been in nearly 50 years. This bold yet unsurprising conclusion comes from the COVID Response Tracking Study, conducted by NORC ...

WRAPUP 2-Green shoots welcome but recovery still a long road, Fed's Powell says

A full U.S. economic recovery will not occur until the American people are sure that the novel coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday, as he began the first of two days of he...

Centre tells Delhi to use rapid antigen detection kit for COVID-19 in containment zones, hospitals

The Centre has communicated to the Delhi government that it can deploy rapid antigen COVID-19 detection kit in containment zones and hospitals in combination with the traditional RT-PCR test for faster diagnosis and effective prevention. Th...

Antibody tests in Kolkata to check for community spread of coronavirus

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Tuesday started IgG antibody tests among people in some of the worst-hit areas to check for community spread of the coronavirus, a senior official said. Samples were taken from residents of ward numbers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020