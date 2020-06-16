Left Menu
3 COVID-19 patients booked in Himachal Pradesh for not revealing test results

"The act of the four-member family has put the lives of many persons in danger as COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease,” he said, adding that police have registered a case against them under section 307, 270 and 34 of the IPC at Jogindernagar police station. On June 9, a 51-year-old COVID-19 patient reached at Nerchowk Medical College in a taxi from Gurgaon, the SP said, adding that he is a native of Lad Bharol tehsil.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:53 IST
Three COVID-19 patients have been booked for allegedly not revealing their test results and travelling to Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district from Delhi-NCR, police said on Tuesday. While two patients, including a woman, have been booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of the IPC, one COVID-19 patient has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC, Mandi SP Gurdev Chand Sharma said.

He said a family of five members, including a COVID-19 patient, reached at Mandi's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital from Delhi's Nehru Vihar in two taxis on Monday. On inquiry, it was found that the COVID-19 positive man obtained a permit by giving false information and hid facts about his disease at interstate nakas in the state, he added.

According to police, the family belonged to Jogindernagar's Lad Bharol tehsil. The SP said an FIR was registered against the COVID-19 patient.

Similarly a man, his wife and two children reached Lad Bharol tehsil in a taxi from Delhi on Monday. All four of them were tested for COVID 19 in Delhi on June 14 and the woman was declared positive for the virus, he said.

The SP said the four of them were placed under quarantine in Delhi but they did not disclose this fact to anyone and travelled to Jogindernagar while coming in contact with a taxi driver and other persons on the way. "The act of the four-member family has put the lives of many persons in danger as COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease,” he said, adding that police have registered a case against them under section 307, 270 and 34 of the IPC at Jogindernagar police station.

On June 9, a 51-year-old COVID-19 patient reached at Nerchowk Medical College in a taxi from Gurgaon, the SP said, adding that he is a native of Lad Bharol tehsil. He insisted on being admitted to the Medical College and showed his COVID-19 test report, Sharma said, adding that he has been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.

Balh SHO Rajesh Thakur said an investigation was going on and Section 307 of the IPC would likely be added in the FIR against the 51-year-old man. The family members of the three patients said they returned to Himachal Pradesh because the COVID-19 situation was not good in Delhi.

"The situation is so bad in Delhi that some bodies are being cremated a week after the death," they alleged. The family members claimed that the Delhi government has completely failed in containing the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

