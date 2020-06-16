Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel approves remdesivir drug for COVID-19 treatment

Remdesivir is the first drug shown to be effective against the novel coronavirus in human trials, with South Korea, Japan, India, the United States and Singapore having already approved it for emergency use. In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his cabinet agreed to the health minister's request to accept Gilead's donation of remdesivir and that it would be used to treat moderately and critically ill patients.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:34 IST
Israel approves remdesivir drug for COVID-19 treatment

Israel approved on Tuesday the use of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection. Remdesivir is the first drug shown to be effective against the novel coronavirus in human trials, with South Korea, Japan, India, the United States and Singapore having already approved it for emergency use.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his cabinet agreed to the health minister's request to accept Gilead's donation of remdesivir and that it would be used to treat moderately and critically ill patients. Israel - with a population of 9 million - has reported 19,338 coronavirus cases and 302 deaths. It has seen a spike in new infections since reopening schools, restaurants and many businesses last month.

Clinical studies involving remdesivir are being closely watched as nations look for treatments for the disease that has been reported to have infected more than 8 million people and killed more than 400,000 globally.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi health minister will be tested again for COVID-19 tomorrow: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to high-grade fever, will be tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi S...

Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert

The conviction of prominent Filipino journalist Maria Ressa has been described by an independent UN expert as a new low in the Philippines protection of the freedom of expression and the ability of an independent media to function in the co...

Away till now, Rajasthan minister turns up at Jaipur hotel to discuss 'people's issues'

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena who had till now stayed away from the hotel where Congress MLAs are kept to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP appeared there on Tuesday, saying he wanted to discuss peoples iss...

Noida: Man, 29, youngest to succumb to COVID-19, total cases 1,038

The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, came out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020