U'khand: 1 COVID-19 patient dies, cases rise to 1,942

A woman died of novel coronavirus in Nainital district, taking the toll from the pandemic in Uttarakhand to 25, while the total number of cases in the state rose to 1,942 on Tuesday, with 97 more infections, the Health Department said. The 56-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, died at Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani in Nainital district on Monday night. She had returned from Delhi, a Health Department bulletin said.

The death summary provided by the hospital said she was suffering from septicemia and had died of type two respiratory failure, according to the bulletin. It said 97 more COVID-19 patients were detected in the state, taking the total number of virus cases in Uttarakhand to 1,942.

Haridwar accounted for the highest number of 27 cases, Dehradun 18, Tehri Garhwal 14, Almora 10, Udham Singh Nagar eight, Pithoragarh seven, Uttarkashi five, Nainital two and Pauri Garhwal six, the state health department bulletin said. According to the bulletin, 1,216 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered so far, 25 have died and 13 migrated out of the state.