NDMC teacher dies, civic body says death 'not due to COVID-19'

Authorities at the NDMC, however, claimed that the death was "not due to COVID-19" but "some gynaecological problem". She (name withheld) had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, more than 14 days ago, a senior official said, adding that the teacher was working in a dry ration distribution centre at the time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:56 IST
A 37-year-old woman teacher employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, who had tested positive for COVID-19 over two weeks ago, died on Tuesday, officials said. Authorities at the NDMC, however, claimed that the death was "not due to COVID-19" but "some gynaecological problem".

She (name withheld) had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, more than 14 days ago, a senior official said, adding that the teacher was working in a dry ration distribution centre at the time. "She was on home quarantine since then. We had been in touch with her and according to her own statements she had been getting better till three days ago," the official said.

According to her family, the woman started having breathing trouble on Sunday and had to be hospitalised, the NDMC authorities said. "She expired today afternoon. She has two children aged 4 years and 8 months," the official said, while claiming that the woman "expired due to gynaecological issues" as told by the family.

Ten teachers who had come in contact with her were placed under quarantine. They have all tested negative for the virus and are reporting back on duty after finishing 14 days of quarantine, officials said.

The distribution centre has been properly sanitised, they said..

