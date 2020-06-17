Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. black domestic workers fear losing homes after losing jobs

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most black immigrant domestic workers in the United States fear losing their homes or having utilities shut off in the next three months, research said on Tuesday, as the impact of massive job losses in the pandemic sweeps through the economy. More than two-thirds have lost their jobs or seen their hours cut, said a survey of 811 black immigrant workers in Florida, New York and Massachusetts.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 04:08 IST
U.S. black domestic workers fear losing homes after losing jobs

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most black immigrant domestic workers in the United States fear losing their homes or having utilities shut off in the next three months, research said on Tuesday, as the impact of massive job losses in the pandemic sweeps through the economy.

More than two-thirds have lost their jobs or seen their hours cut, said a survey of 811 black immigrant workers in Florida, New York and Massachusetts. U.S. jobless claims hit a record 6.867 million in late March. Although they have declined since, the claims are more than double their peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession.

Almost two-thirds of the workers surveyed said they feared being evicted or having their utilities turned off for nonpayment of rent or bills in the next three months, said the survey by the Institute for Policy Studies, a think tank, and the National Domestic Worker's Alliance (NDWA) advocacy group. Leydis Munoz, who moved to New York City from Panama, was looking for a new job when the pandemic hit.

"If we don't work, we don't get paid," she said on a conference call hosted by the NDWA. "If we don't get paid, we don't eat." "We are using our savings," said Munoz, the mother of two young boys.

About 2.2 million people are domestic workers in the United States, many informally employed as cleaners, nannies and home carers, ineligible for jobless benefits or sick pay, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) think-tank. As authorities ordered people to stay at home and practice social distancing to combat the coronavirus, many employers have told their domestic workers not to come to work.

"We always knew that there were massive social safety net issues impacting black immigrant domestic workers, and the covid crisis just ripped them completely open," said Marc Bayard, director of the Institute's Black Worker Initiative. "They ... fall in between so many cracks."

Black communities have been hit hard by the coronavirus, where people are more likely to do low-paid, essential jobs that cannot be done remotely, data in New York City has shown. Due to inequalities in access to healthcare, they are also more likely to have underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension, that make them more vulnerable to falling seriously ill from COVID-19, experts say.

Huge protests across the United States and globally in recent weeks have sparked debates about how to fix racial inequality. The survey, taken between May 19 and June 6, was published on International Domestic Workers Day, marking a convention by the United Nations' International Labour Organization that implemented standards for cleaners, carers and others working in homes.

The ILO said around the world 55 million domestic workers - mostly women - were at risk of losing their income due to lockdowns.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish targets in northern Iraq

Turkeys Defence Ministry said its warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraqs Haftanin region on Wednesday, the second such operation launched against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK in recent days. Our heroic commandos are ...

U.S. unions urge Mexico to defend workers' rights after labor advocate's arrest

Pressure is growing for Mexican authorities to release prominent labor lawyer Susana Prieto, arrested a week ago at a protest, with two U.S. unions concerned about a rights clampdown ahead of a new regional trade deal.Prieto, who last year ...

N.Korea rejects South's offer of envoys, vows to redeploy troops to border

North Korea said on Wednesday it had rejected South Koreas offer to send special envoys to ease escalating bilateral tensions, and vowed to redeploy troops to demilitarised border units in the latest step towards nullifying inter-Korean pea...

Some Amazon villagers eschew drugs for COVID-19, take 'toothache plant' herbal tea

Some villagers in the eastern Amazon are spurning Brazilian government advice to take the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to keep the novel coronavirus at bay and are drinking tea of jamb, also known as the toothache plant.Maria de Nazar Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020