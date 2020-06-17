Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:47 p.m.

As many as 317 isolation coaches in Delhi will be ready by Wednesday night to host patients, and rest by Thursday, The Railways says. 5:45 p.m COVID-19 patient saved using convalescent plasma therapy in Kerala, doctors say.

5:37 p.m. Nepal records highest single-day spike with 586 new COVID-19 cases.

5:30 p.m. Indian-origin newspaper vendor in Singapore gets jail for breaching stay-home notice.

5:28 p.m. Gujarat Minister of State Ishwarsinh Patel fined for not wearing mask.

5:03 p.m. HC asks Centre and the police to respond to Malaysian nationals' plea for speedy trial in Tablighi case.

5:01 p.m. No devotee will be allowed to enter Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi Mela, a spokesperson says.

Steroid Dexamethasone approved as COVID-19 treatment in UK. 4:58 p.m.

As many as 43 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand as state's total rises to 1,985. 4:51 p.m.

Odisha to set up COVID Care Homes in all the 6,798 gram panchayats. India will always remain indebted to soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in Ladakh, Home Minister Amit Shah says.

4:33 p.m. As much as 56 per cent of the people testing COVID-19 positive in West Bengal are migrant workers, official says.

4:17 p.m. Bangladesh police introduces yoga course for officials to help relieve stress and boost immunity.

4:12 p.m. Deforestation and wildlife trade behind emergence of zoonotic diseases, report says.

3:53 p.m. West Bengal govt urges private hospitals to increase beds for COVID-19 patients.

3:26 p.m. Combination of self-isolation, testing, and contact tracing needed for containing pandemic, Lancet study says.

PM interacts with CMs and representatives of 14 states on day two of consultations on coronavirus crisis. 3:06 p.m.

MegaLab ropes in ICT Mumbai as second partner. SC seeks Centre's response on plea for transferring contribution from PM CARES Fund to NDRF.

2:49 p.m. The Railways has deployed 503 isolation coaches in Delhi and a total of 960 in 5 states.

2:43 p.m. AIIMS conducts pilot study to assess effect of radiation therapy on COVID-19 patients.

2:38 p.m. UAE airlines is operating charter flights for repatriation of stranded Indians.

2:27 p.m. On track to drive in 10 products this year, Mercedes-Benz India says.

2:19 p.m. Two die of coronavirus in AP as 351 fresh cases are confirmed in the state.

2:03 p.m. Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and his wife Amrita Rawat who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31 have been discharged from AIIMS, Rishikesh after 17 days of treatment, officials say.

1:59 p.m. All heads of Delhi government hospitals, deputy commissioners of municipal corporations and DCPs of city police will work under the command of district magistrates to tackle COVID-19.

1:54 p.m. Delhi Heath Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been admitted to a hospital here after running high-grade fever, was tested again for COVID-19.

1:37 p.m. COVID-19 cases near 100-mark in Arunachal Pradesh.

1:33 p.m. Singapore reports 247 new coronavirus cases.

1:26 p.m. Flushing toilets can release virus-containing particles, study says.

1:19 p.m. As many as 175 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as state's count rises to 4,338.

1:11 p.m. SC says doctors and nurses are corona warriors who need to be protected.

12:35 p.m. SC says Centre should direct states to pay salaries to doctors.

The Centre has informed the Delhi HC that it has suspended a website linked to the official mobile application Aarogya Setu and promoting sale of medicines through e-pharmacies. 12:25 p.m.

AIIB approves USD 750 mn loan to India for COVID-19 response. 12:23 p.m.

Madhyamik results to be declared only when situation becomes favourable, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said. 12:11 p.m.

No foreign training of bureaucrats during this financial year due to COVID-19 pandemic, government says. 11:40 a.m.

India registers the highest-ever spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities pushing the death toll to 11,903. 11:33 a.m.

Paper manufacturers Ballarpur Industries says financial results for Q4, FY20 are delayed due to COVID-19. 11:08 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan has crossed 1,50,000-mark with death toll reaching 2,975. 11:03 a.m.

Filtering capacity of face masks "adversely affected" by repeated coughing, study says. 10:38 a.m.

Gokul Chat, a popular eatery in Hyderabad, is temporarily closed after owner tests positive for COVID-19. 10:00 a.m.

A 11-year old boy dies of coronavirus in UP's Shamli district. 9:37 a.m. Beijing cancels hundreds of flights and trains as COVID-19 cases spike.

3:14 a.m. Dubai registers rise in recovery rate and decline in identified cases.