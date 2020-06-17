Bulgarians complain of long border queues after Greece eases lockdown

Hundreds of trucks and cars from Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia waited in long queues at the border with Greece on Wednesday after Athens eased coronavirus restrictions to try to salvage the summer tourism season. A line of cars stretched back more than 10 km (six miles) at the Kulata-Promachonas border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece, and the queue for trucks was over 15 km long, witnesses said.

"People are angry, because the queues are scary. We are travelling with two kids. We had no idea it would be such a nightmare," Bulgarian public radio BNR quoted a woman in the queue of cars as saying. Greece reopened its land border with Bulgaria on Monday for European Union tourists after three months of coronavirus lockdown. It has also allowed entry to tourists from neigbouring Serbia but they face lengthy checks at the border.

A number of other European nations also eased border controls on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases declined after lockdowns that have hit the tourism sector badly,