Chandigarh COVID-19 tally reaches 368 as 4 more test positive

Four more people have tested positive for coronavirus here since Tuesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the Union Territory to 368, officials said on Wednesday. Among the fresh cases is a 58-year-old man, who was a workplace contact of four already-diagnosed positive cases, as per a medical bulletin.

They were working in a private factory at Derabassi, the bulletin said. Three women, all family contacts of an already positive case in sector 25, also contracted the deadly infection, as per the bulletin. Meanwhile, three coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital after recovery. With this, a total of 306 persons have been cured so far, as per the bulletin. A total of 6,233 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,830 tested negative, while 33 reports are awaited, the bulletin said.

There are 56 active cases as of now in the city, it said, adding six persons have died so far..