Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB approves $4.16million grant to South Sudan to support COVID-19 response

The world is facing an unprecedented challenge of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigating its impact on people’s lives, livelihoods and economies.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:52 IST
AfDB approves $4.16million grant to South Sudan to support COVID-19 response
Currently, the small number of confirmed cases are being managed at the country’s sole infectious disease facility, Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Wednesday approved a UA 3 million ($4.16 million) grant to South Sudan to support the emergency response to COVID-19 and strengthen the country's fragile health system.

The grant, from the Transitional Support Facility of the Bank Group's African Development Fund, will provide funding for the project to enhance the capacity of South Sudan's health facilities and to bolster the country's capacity to detect cases and curb the spread of the virus.

The world is facing an unprecedented challenge of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigating its impact on people's lives, livelihoods and economies. South Sudan reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 5, 2020, followed by increasing numbers of cases daily. As of June 15, 2020, the country had reported 1,693 cases, 27 deaths and 49 recoveries. The country remains at high risk. With limited hospital bed capacity, gaps in health workers' skills and competencies and a lack of functioning medical equipment, South Sudan is ill-prepared to respond to the pandemic.

Currently, the small number of confirmed cases are being managed at the country's sole infectious disease facility, Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit. However, the current capacity of the facility is only 24 beds. There are limited facilities and capacities for isolation and management of COVID-19 cases at the state level as all samples from suspected COVID-19 cases have to be brought to Juba by air for testing. There are a limited number of isolation facilities outside the capital and no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity.

The bulk of activities under the Bank-funded project will focus on improving facilities for the management of COVID-19 cases, including the procurement of oxygen cylinders and vital signs equipment and the recruitment and training of health workers. It will improve the capacity for the detection of cases and the tracing of contacts.

African Development Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, Benedict Kanu noted that while too early to estimate the full economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on South Sudan's growth performance, given the disruptions to businesses in South Sudan's key trading partners including China, Uganda, Kenya, and Italy, a notable economic impact of COVID19 is likely to be felt in the medium to long term.

The project will be implemented by a team at the World Health Organisation (WHO) in close coordination with South Sudan's Ministry of Health. It falls under the framework of the Bank's COVID-19 Response Facility (CRF) of up to $10 billion, which is the institution's main channel to provide assistance to African countries to cushion the economic and health impacts of the crisis.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

McDermott: Fromm has apologized to team, more work to do

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott commended Jake Fromm for his initial response after texts surfaced earlier this month of the rookie quarterback suggesting guns should be priced to a point where only elite white people can afford them. Wh...

Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernndez and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central American leader said late Tuesday in a television message. Hernndez said that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tues...

Azeris stuck at Russian border clash with riot police, witnesses say

Russian riot police have clashed with a group of Azeris who were trying to cross into Azerbaijan after being stuck in Russia for weeks because of coronavirus restrictions, witnesses said. The frontier was closed in March after both countrie...

Republican Sen. Scott unveils police reforms, Democrats push for broader changes

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a law enforcement reform bill on Wednesday as a rival to more sweeping Democratic legislation, as Congress sought to curb racial discrimination and police abuses three weeks after the death of George Floyd. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020