Virus infections surge in US hot spot of Arizona
The state's Health Services Department reported a record number of emergency room visits for the virus as well. The agency confirmed 1,827 new cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 40,924 and deaths to 1,239.PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:22 IST
Arizona hospitals are treating a record number of coronavirus patients amid a surge of new cases that has made the state a U.S. virus hotspot. The state's Health Services Department reported a record number of emergency room visits for the virus as well.
The agency confirmed 1,827 new cases and 20 new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 40,924 and deaths to 1,239. Hospitals were treating 1,582 patients on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 from two weeks earlier.
Emergency room visits for patients with virus symptoms soared to nearly 1,100. On June 3, hospitals reported seeing 638 patients in the ER. The new records come as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is under increasing pressure to take steps to stop a major increase in cases. Health providers and Democratic politicians are urging him to require people to wear masks in public, but so far he has rejected a mandate while suggesting mask-wearing.
