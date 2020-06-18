Indore records 57 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 4,191

With 57 persons testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the case count in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district has gone up to 4,191, a health official here said on Thursday. At least 2,266 samples were tested on Tuesday, of which reports of 57 persons came out positive for the infection, the official said.

Three persons, including a 76-year-old woman, had succumbed to the infection in the district, he said, without divulging the exact dates of these casualties. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 185 in the district, he added.

Moreover, 3,131 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the district following their recovery as on Thursday morning, the official said. As per the latest data, the recovery rate in the district was at 74.7 per cent on Thursday, while the fatality rate stood at 4.4 per cent, which is higher than the national average of 3.3 per cent.