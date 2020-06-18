Indonesia reports 1,331 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily rise

Indonesia reports 1,331 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily riseReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:23 IST
Indonesia reported 1,331 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its, its biggest daily increase since the outbreak started locally, taking its total number of cases to 42,762. Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said 63 more deaths were reported on Thursday, with total fatalities now at 2,339, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.
Indonesia on Wednesday overtook Singapore with the largest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Achmad Yurianto
- Singapore
- Southeast Asia
- East Asia
- China
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Coronavirus cases in Singapore cross 36,000-mark
JP Morgan used sham deals, shell firms to launder Amrapali home buyers' funds to its Mauritian, Singapore entities: ED
OIL rushes Singapore experts to control Assam blowout; no casualty
Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister
Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister