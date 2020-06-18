Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some business travel to Thailand may resume next month, official says

Thailand, which has recorded 3,141 cases of the coronavirus and 58 deaths, suspended international flights in April. Chula said specific groups may be allowed to visit, such as business delegations, but it was possible they may need to do quarantine upon arrival.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:04 IST
Some business travel to Thailand may resume next month, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thailand could allow inbound international travel to resume next month for business purposes, the aviation regulator said on Thursday, as the country seeks to revive an economy hit badly by the impacts of the coronavirus and global travel curbs.

Thailand's tourism industry, which accounts for 12% of the economy, has ground to a halt from travel bans and health concerns, and projects as few as 14 million visitors this year, down from nearly 40 million in 2019. "In July, we may open for some groups, but it will not be 100%," director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Chula Sukmanop, told Reuters.

A flight ban for all but repatriation flights is due to expire at the end of this month, but the extent to which the country can reopen depends on the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Chula said. Thailand, which has recorded 3,141 cases of the coronavirus and 58 deaths, suspended international flights in April.

Chula said specific groups may be allowed to visit, such as business delegations, but it was possible they may need to do quarantine upon arrival. Thailand has eased many restrictions and recorded no new local transmissions for 24 days. All recent cases, including six reported on Tuesday, have been found in quarantine among Thais returning from abroad.

Details for travel requirements are still being discussed, such as entry certificates and other conditions before departure and upon arrival, he added. Thailand has been planning to reopen to foreign visitors by creating so-called travel bubbles with countries that have also contained the virus, though no target date was set.

On Wednesday, Airports of Thailand Pcl said it expects travel to return to normal levels in October 2022.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Six battle to beat drop in eerie relegation scrap

This seasons Premier League survival scrap will not feature TV cutaways of fans chewing fingernails, checking scores on their phones or, when all hope has gone, bursting into tears.This time the annual beat the drop contest will be played o...

UNDP calls on SMMEs to apply for funding to manufacture face masks

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP in partnership with the South African Local Government Association SALGA have called on eligible Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises SMMEs to apply for funding to manufacture fabric face masks.T...

WRAPUP 3-Indians hold funerals for soldiers killed at China border, burn portraits of Xi

Indians burned portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as families cremated the remains of some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region.Troops remai...

England's COVID-19 test and trace system reaches over 85,000 in two weeks

The number of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by Englands test and trace system in its first two weeks of operation was 87,639, Britains health ministry said on Thursday.The governments test and trace system is seen as key to he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020