Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roche rheumatoid arthritis drug fails to help COVID-19 patients in Italian study

Despite the setback, the Swiss drugmaker said that it is pressing ahead with testing Actemra in another trial against COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Actemra did not reduce severe respiratory symptoms, intensive care visits, or death any better than standard treatments, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Italy's drugs regulator which authorized the study, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:33 IST
Roche rheumatoid arthritis drug fails to help COVID-19 patients in Italian study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra failed to help patients with early-stage COVID-19 pneumonia in an Italian study, the latest instance in which an anti-inflammatory drug has fallen through in a coronavirus trial. Despite the setback, the Swiss drugmaker said that it is pressing ahead with testing Actemra in another trial against COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Actemra did not reduce severe respiratory symptoms, intensive care visits, or death any better than standard treatments, the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Italy's drugs regulator which authorized the study, said in a statement on Wednesday. The trial, which enrolled 126 patients, about a third of the intended number, was stopped early after an interim analysis raised doubts about the anti-inflammatory medicine's effectiveness.

"Although not effective in all patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, it is possible that selected subgroups of patients may have a better response," Aifa said. Sales of Actemra jumped 30% in the first quarter, Roche said in April, on hopes it would help in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Its failure to do so in the Italian study now adds to questions about the role of drugs like Actemra, which are designed to inhibit interleukin-6 (IL-6) proteins associated with dangerous inflammation, in treating COVID-19. A similar IL-6 inhibitor, Sanofi and Regeneron's arthritis drug Kevzara, failed in a trial in April to help a group comprised of severely ill and critically ill patients, leading the drugmakers to continue to test high doses of Kevzara only in those considered critically ill with COVID-19.

Detailed data from the Italian Actemra study, which involved 24 medical centres, will be sent to a scientific journal. Meanwhile, Roche has completed enrolment of its own Actemra study in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. That "will provide robust evidence about the benefit/ risk profile", a Roche spokesman said, with data expected in the next few months.

Last month Roche also announced plans to study whether combining Actemra with Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral treatment remdesivir works better against severe COVID-19 pneumonia than remdesivir alone. Remdesivir has shortened hospital stays of COVID-19 patients.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

YSRC,TDP all set for RS polls in AP amid lockdown

The stage is set for polling on Friday to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, with the ruling YSR Congress poised to win all four seats given its formidable strength in the State Assembly. This is the first time that ...

Another accused deposes before CBI court in Babri case

A special CBI court hearing the Babri demolition case on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Vinay Kumar Rai. He was the 12th accused to depose before the court, which is conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the ...

Newly married man meets wife after defeating coronavirus

A marriage scene was recreated for a man who was released upon recovery from a hospital in Howrah district where he was admitted with COVID-19, a day after he got married on June 2. The man, Supriyo Bandyopadhyay, in his early 20s, had test...

Govt trying to extend best concessions to electric vehicle sector: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles. He said, the Government is trying to extend the best ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020