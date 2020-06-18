UP sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, 604 recorded

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 604 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said as the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 15,785 in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 604 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said as the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 15,785 in the state. The death toll from the novel coronavirus also increased to 488 after 23 fresh fatalities were reported from different districts of Uttar Pradesh, they said. The previous highest single-day spike in cases was on Wednesday when the state recorded 583 cases. Of the total infected people, 9,638 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. There number of active cases in the state stands at 5,659 , Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

He said 16,546 tests were done on Wednesday. On an average, over 16,000 tests are being done in Uttar Pradesh everyday, Prasad said. The officer also said that the health department has started random sampling.

"We have selected 72 districts where migrants have come and 1,682 samples were collected from there, and none of them were found positive," he said. The principal secretary said in the days to come, people working in medicine shops and dhabas and those involved in home delivery services will be randomly tested.

Prasad appealed to the people to follow social-distancing norms, use face covers and take proper care of the aged, pregnant women, children and those suffering from comorbidities. More COVID-19 testing machines are being purchased using the Chief Minister's COVID Relief Fund, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said. He said the health department and medical colleges have been asked to send COVID-19 reports in time and ensure there is no backlog. "The CM has directed (officials) to create a permanent structure for testing," he said.PTI ABN ANB ANB

