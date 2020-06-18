Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

"Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is one of the promising initiatives," a spokesman for the Dutch health ministry said, declining to comment on the talks underway. By buying vaccines under development, the EU risks acquiring shots that may eventually prove unsuccessful against COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 17:29 IST
EXCLUSIVE-EU in advanced talks with Johnson & Johnson on COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

The European Commission is in advanced talks with pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to reserve or buy up-front doses of its COVID-19 vaccine under development, two officials familiar with the talks told Reuters. The move would be the first arranged by the European Union executive since it was mandated by the 27 EU national governments to use an emergency fund of more than 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to strike deals with up to six vaccine makers.

The Commission's deal with the U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is "in the pipeline", a top health official from an EU member state said, asking to remain anonymous as these were confidential discussions about vaccines between the EU executive and EU governments. A second EU source said the Commission had a call with Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday about the possible agreement.

A Commission spokesman had no comment. Johnson & Johnson was not immediately available for comment outside U.S. business hours. It was unclear whether any deal would involve an advance purchase of the vaccine in testing, or an option to buy it.

Johnson & Johnson plans next month to start human clinical trials for its experimental vaccine against the highly contagious coronavirus, which has infected more than 8.36 million people worldwide, with 447,985 deaths. Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands said last week they had acquired 400 million potential vaccine doses, in principle available to all member states, from British drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a COVID-19 shot in conjunction with Oxford University.

AstraZeneca signed a similar deal in May with the United States. DEAL AS SOON AS NEXT WEEK?

The health official source said the EU deal with Johnson & Johnson could be announced as early as next week, but cautioned it might take a little longer to finalise, and there was a chance it might not be struck at all. He said the EU was also seeking a deal with French vaccine-maker Sanofi. A spokesman for Sanofi had no immediate comment.

EU decision-making procedures pose a potential sticking point, with member states still in talks over the establishment of a steering board for vaccine negotiations with drugmakers, officials told Reuters. They said that under a draft plan devised by the EU Commission, which is still to be approved by EU governments, a green light from just four member states would be enough to start formal EU talks with a drugmaker.

But, underlining the urgency of securing a vaccine for the EU's 450 million population, the Commission had already begun talks with Johnson & Johnson even before the steering board has been agreed. The Netherlands has also been involved in these initial talks with Johnson & Johnson, as a representative of the alliance of the four EU countries that struck the AstraZeneca deal, officials told Reuters.

This alliance is expected to halt negotiations with drugmakers once the EU has appointed its negotiation team, to avoid competition among EU states, officials said. "Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is one of the promising initiatives," a spokesman for the Dutch health ministry said, declining to comment on the talks underway.

By buying vaccines under development, the EU risks acquiring shots that may eventually prove unsuccessful against COVID-19. But the risk is justified by the need to secure enough doses for the EU population in the global race for an effective vaccine, EU officials say. ($1 = 0.8890 euros)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Group of 12 poachers held; large nets, vehicle recovered

The Maharashtra forest department has arrested a group of 12 poachers in Satara district of the state, an officer said on Thursday. The forest department said that these people were caught during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesd...

South Africa's public broadcaster SABC preparing to lay off 600 workers

The South African Broadcasting Corporation SABC said on Thursday it had issued notices to its employees warning of a likely 600 lay-offs, as the indebted state firm looks to stabilise its finances. The notice follows the launch of the SABCs...

YSRC,TDP all set for RS polls in AP amid lockdown

The stage is set for polling on Friday to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, with the ruling YSR Congress poised to win all four seats given its formidable strength in the State Assembly. This is the first time that ...

Another accused deposes before CBI court in Babri case

A special CBI court hearing the Babri demolition case on Thursday recorded the statement of accused Vinay Kumar Rai. He was the 12th accused to depose before the court, which is conducting day-to-day proceedings in order to conclude the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020