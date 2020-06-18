Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland: 6 recover from COVID-19; active cases down to 84

"Out of 317 samples tested, no positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported," the minister tweeted. Of the six patients who recovered from the disease, two are from COVID-19 hospital at Jalukie in Peren district and four from Dimapur, Phom said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 18-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 19:28 IST
Nagaland: 6 recover from COVID-19; active cases down to 84

Nagaland did not report any fresh coronavirus positive case on Thursday, while the recovery of six patients has brought down the number of active cases in the state to 84, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, said. This is the second time since May 25, when Nagaland registered its 'first' COVID-19 cases, that no fresh infection was detected. The first such instance was recorded on June 1.

Nagaland government has not counted a person from the state who tested positive for coronavirus on April 13 in Assam after a private hospital referred him to a government facility in Guwahati. He later recovered from the disease. "Out of 317 samples tested, no positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported," the minister tweeted.

Of the six patients who recovered from the disease, two are from COVID-19 hospital at Jalukie in Peren district and four from Dimapur, Phom said. The state has a total of 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 109 have recovered from the disease and 84 are active.

Dimapur district accounted for the highest number of infections with 127 cases, followed by 31 in Kohima, 21 in Mon, eight in Peren and six in Tuensang. The remaining six districts did not report any COVID-19 positive case so far. Nagaland reported its "first" COVID-19 cases on May 25 when three returnees from Chennai were found infected with the virus.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a President Donald Trump a major setback on his hardline immigration policies, blocking his bid to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants - often called Drea...

Tamil Nadu reports 2,141 new cases of COVID-19

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.According to the states health Department, Tamil Nadu reports 2141 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of posit...

Pakistani court convicts three in politician's murder in London

A Pakistani court sentenced three men to life in prison on Thursday for their part in the assassination of a Pakistani political leader who was stabbed to death in London in 2010, a government prosecutor said. The conviction was hailed as g...

Former Pope Benedict leaves Vatican to visit ailing brother in Germany

Former Pope Benedict traveled to his native Germany on Thursday to visit his ailing older brother, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict, 93, flew to Regensburg to visit his brother Georg Ratzinger, 96. Benedict was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020