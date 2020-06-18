Nagaland: 6 recover from COVID-19; active cases down to 84

Nagaland did not report any fresh coronavirus positive case on Thursday, while the recovery of six patients has brought down the number of active cases in the state to 84, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom, said. This is the second time since May 25, when Nagaland registered its 'first' COVID-19 cases, that no fresh infection was detected. The first such instance was recorded on June 1.

Nagaland government has not counted a person from the state who tested positive for coronavirus on April 13 in Assam after a private hospital referred him to a government facility in Guwahati. He later recovered from the disease. "Out of 317 samples tested, no positive cases for COVID-19 have been reported," the minister tweeted.

Of the six patients who recovered from the disease, two are from COVID-19 hospital at Jalukie in Peren district and four from Dimapur, Phom said. The state has a total of 193 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 109 have recovered from the disease and 84 are active.

Dimapur district accounted for the highest number of infections with 127 cases, followed by 31 in Kohima, 21 in Mon, eight in Peren and six in Tuensang. The remaining six districts did not report any COVID-19 positive case so far. Nagaland reported its "first" COVID-19 cases on May 25 when three returnees from Chennai were found infected with the virus.