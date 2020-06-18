Left Menu
Increasing the number of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal

Arrangements are being made to increase ICU beds in the hospitals," he told reporters after visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Chhatarpur to review COVID-19 preparations. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre is being  converted into the world's largest temporary COVID care facility with 10,000 beds, to help the city in dealing with the surging coronavirus cases, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government is making arrangements to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. "We may need more ICU beds in coming days. Arrangements are being made to increase ICU beds in the hospitals," he told reporters after visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Chhatarpur to review COVID-19 preparations.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre is being converted into the world's largest temporary COVID care facility with 10,000 beds, to help the city in dealing with the surging coronavirus cases, the Delhi government said in a statement. The chief minister said the facility will be ready by the first week of July. It will be used as an isolation centre for COVID-19 asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms who may have problems in being home quarantined.

Kejriwal earlier in the day attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah where senior officials from Delhi-NCR were also present to discuss pandemic management in the region. "I had a meeting with union home minister today, where he discussed that the whole NCR should work together in the battle against COVID-19. We discussed that NCR cannot be separated, and we must fight the pandemic together," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the Covid Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas grounds at Chhatarpur will also have a small section of beds with oxygen support facility. "We are also arranging doctors, nurses, and medical staff for this accommodation. By June 30, we will need 15,000 beds and by July 15, we will need 30,000 beds, therefore, we are preparing these accommodations," he said. The chief minister also said the Delhi government has taken over various hotels and banquet halls to arrange more beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. "Some of the hotels appealed to the court for a stay order, but we have won the case and the work of converting the hotels into isolation centres is in process," Kejriwal said.

All hotels are connected with a hospital and a patient staying there will be shifted to the concerned hospital in case of need of critical care, he added.

