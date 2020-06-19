NHBRC East London office closes after employee tests positive

The National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) has temporarily closed its East London office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"As part of our precautionary measures, all the affected employees based in that office will also be in self-isolation for 14 days as per the COVID-19 regulations. The concerned employee has been hospitalised," said NHBRC acting CEO Otsile Maseng.

Maseng said the shutdown will also affect NHBRC's home inspection services in the Buffalo City Metro and Amathole District Municipality for 14 days.

The office will resume its normal operation on Monday, 22 June 2020.

NHBRC said their offices have COVID-19 task teams to ensure the continued safety of the employees and customers.

Meanwhile, all those visiting the offices are requested to cooperate with the measures put in place.

However, developers, contractors, home builders and housing consumers are urged to only visit the NHBRC offices only when it is necessary for a collection of certificates, registration and enrolment and completing technical assessments.

"Furthermore, we encourage those who need to submit necessary supporting documents to do so from the safety of their homes," the council said.

Clients in the Eastern Cape can use this email address EC-online@nhbrc.org.za if they need assistance, NHBRC said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)