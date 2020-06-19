Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer player puts spotlight on plight of migrant fruit pickers in Spain

Like many African immigrants seeking fruit-picking jobs in Spain, Europe's largest fruit and vegetable exporter, Ibrahim Ndoye had to sleep rough on the streets of Lleida for 10 days this month as nobody would rent him a room. The 42-year-old Senegalese acknowledges that restrictions over the coronavirus and fears of the disease may have undermined the northeastern town's hospitality while stoking demand for seasonal jobs, but he largely blames racism.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:41 IST
Soccer player puts spotlight on plight of migrant fruit pickers in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Like many African immigrants seeking fruit-picking jobs in Spain, Europe's largest fruit and vegetable exporter, Ibrahim Ndoye had to sleep rough on the streets of Lleida for 10 days this month as nobody would rent him a room.

The 42-year-old Senegalese acknowledges that restrictions over the coronavirus and fears of the disease may have undermined the northeastern town's hospitality while stoking demand for seasonal jobs, but he largely blames racism. It took the intervention of a Black celebrity, and momentum from the Black Lives Matter protests, to change Ndoye's fortunes, temporarily. He is now one of 80 immigrants staying at two hotels in Lleida paid for by Monaco soccer player Keita Balde, 25.

"What he has done is something huge and human," said Ndoye, who has lived in Spain for 19 years and traveled to Lleida after losing a restaurant job on the coast due to the COVID-19 crisis. Local councilor for civil rights Sandra Castrol said Lleida saw a huge early inflow of seasonal job seekers this year, before the campaign starts in earnest in July, after many lost jobs in the tourism sector or as street vendors as a result of the pandemic.

Balde's gesture has grabbed media attention, putting the spotlight on the long-standing struggles of the thousands of seasonal farmworkers across Spain.

AFRAID TO SPEAK OUT

In late May, after learning about their plight, Balde, who was born in Spain to Senegalese parents, offered to pay for the harvest-season hotel accommodation of around 200 migrants. Most hotels initially rejected the offer, said Nogay Ndiaye, a Catalan-Senegalese activist who represented Balde in the talks. "There's been racism by the hotels," she said.

The local hotel federation denied the accusation, citing hotel closures due to the coronavirus, repairs, and administrative issues. "If one person wants to rent 20 or 25 rooms ... if you are being offered to get paid in advance and you reject it because they are Black people, how do you call that?" said Ndiaye.

Rights group SOS Racismo tweeted earlier this month that the homeless migrants in Lleida showed: "The state, all its institutions, and our economic system maintains a racial and unequal system". After about two weeks, municipal authorities and the hotel federation helped arrange a two-week hotel stay paid for by Balde, while another 120 people are staying in a municipal pavilion.

But dozens of more Black men were earlier this week sleeping in Lleida's crammed covered square full of mattresses and suitcases. In a June 1 video, Balde said he was not looking to stir tensions, but "looking for a solution ... No-one deserves this indifference and difficulties".

The situation is not confined to the city of 139,000 where around 25,000 migrants come for the season or the northeast. In February, the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty Philip Alston cited a migrant settlement in the southern province of Huelva, which houses up to 2,000 people during the peak strawberry picking season, where he said conditions were "inhuman", without adequate sanitation or access to water.

By law, farmers can hire only legal immigrants and have to provide housing. But many undocumented migrants arrive anyway and often get underpaid jobs without lodging, even though most of the sector complies with the law, Castrol said. She called for the regularization of the city's undocumented migrants to prevent labor exploitation and vowed to seek a permanent lodging solution after years of neglect.

But even legal immigrants like Ndoye say they are afraid to defend their rights: "I am not going to risk losing a job," he said.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers, Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda reviewed the activities of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering Technology CIPET through Video Conferencing today. Various activities are undertaken by CIPET ...

Social media campaign #JunkOneChina launched against One China policy

A social media campaign has been launched with the hashtag JunkOneChina to raise voice against dubious One China policy. Twitterati hit out at China for its expansionist policies and creating uncertainty in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinj...

Taiwan pitches investment deal with EU to strengthen democracy

Taiwan and the European Union should sign an investment agreement to use economics as a way to strengthen their democratic ties, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, pitching to revive a deal that has languished since before she to...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise at open on recovery optimism

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq inching closer to a fresh record high on hopes of a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, as investors shrugged off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020