Saudi Arabia coronavirus cases exceed 150,000 -health ministry
The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 150,000 on Friday following a rise in new infections over the past 10 days. The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 4,301 new cases on Friday, taking the total to 150,292, with 1,184 deaths. The country hit more than 100,000 cases on June 7. Authorities are expected to lift a nationwide curfew on June 21.Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:08 IST
