Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was on Friday discharged from a private hospital in Mohali where he underwent a surgery for a fractured thigh bone last week. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had twice visited the hospital to enquire about his health. The minister fractured his left thigh bone on June 9 when he slipped in the bathroom of his home while taking a bath.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:07 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was on Friday discharged from a private hospital in Mohali where he underwent a surgery for a fractured thigh bone last week. Vij, who is also the health minister, has been advised complete rest for some days.

A number of BJP workers were present at his Ambala Cantonment residence to welcome the 67-year-old leader. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Vij and enquired about his well-being. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had twice visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

The minister fractured his left thigh bone on June 9 when he slipped in the bathroom of his home while taking a bath. A day later, he underwent a surgery at the hospital. This was the second such incident involving Vij in the recent past. A few months ago, the minister had slipped in the bathroom and sustained minor injuries on the chest.

