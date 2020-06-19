Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head TedrosReuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:47 IST
The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
"Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas," he told a virtual briefing. "The world is in a new and dangerous phase ... the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible."
