Out of the 499 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of the infection in the state, accounted for 329 cases, followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 129 cases. A state government bulletin said 3,352 people have been discharged so far, while 2,976 were under treatment.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 22:50 IST
Three deaths, 499 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

In a major spike in COVID-19 cases, Telangana on Friday saw 499 new virus cases and three deaths being reported, taking the infection count in the state to 6,526 and fatalities to 198. Out of the 499 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hotbed of the infection in the state, accounted for 329 cases, followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 129 cases.

A state government bulletin said 3,352 people have been discharged so far, while 2,976 were under treatment. According to the bulletin, 2,477 samples were tested on Friday.

Cumulatively, 50,569 samples have been tested. It said 34 hospitals have been identified by the government for COVID-19 treatment.

The number of earmarked COVID-19 beds were 17,081 and the number of beds occupied was 976. The number of vacant Isolation Beds in the COVID hospitals was 10,970 and those with oxygen support in the COVID hospitals was 3,227.

The number of vacant ICU beds and vacant ventilator beds in the COVID hospitals was 1,448 and 460 respectively, the bulletin said. Giving details about age-wise distribution of deceased, the bulletin said the age group of 51-60 has seen the highest number of deaths, followed by 61-70.

Meanwhile, asked about reports of an official in the GHMC testing positive for the virus, a senior official of the civic body said it cannot be confirmed as no patient id number has been received..

