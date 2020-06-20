COVID-19 patients who don't require hospitalisation will go for institutional isolation: LG
Only those COVID positive patients who don't require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and don't have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:22 IST
Only those COVID positive patients who don't require hospitalization on clinical assessment and don't have adequate facilities for home isolation will need to undergo institutional isolation, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Saturday. His statement came following protests by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government against his order mandating five-day quarantine for all COVID-19 patients.
The order had been opposed by the chief minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday. "Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalization on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," the LG said on Twitter after the meeting.
In another tweet, he said the DDMA approved recommendations of high-level expert committee for fixing subsidized rates for COVID-19 treatment in Delhi's private hospitals.
