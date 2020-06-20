Cricket-Former Bangladesh skipper Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said on Saturday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. "Today my result is positive. Everyone, please pray for me so that I can get well soon," the 36-year-old wrote on Facebook. "I am currently taking treatment from home and complying with the necessary restrictions."

Mortaza, who has played over 200 one-day internationals for Bangladesh, stepped down as captain in the 50-over format earlier this year. Sports news website Cricinfo reported on Saturday that left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam and opener Nafees Iqbal have also returned positive tests for the novel coronavirus, which has caused over 108,000 infections and more than 1,400 deaths in Bangladesh.

Last week, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he had tested positive for the virus.