Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 687 to 189,822 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 687 to 189,822 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-06-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 09:03 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The Institute also reported a death toll of 8,882. On Saturday, the figure stood at 8,883. No explanation was given why the number in Sunday's tally decreased by one.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Robert Koch Institute
- COVID-19