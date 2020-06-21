Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unichem, Lupin recall hypertension drugs in US

As per the latest enforcement report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem is voluntarily recalling 1,90,992 bottles of Clonodine Hydrochloride tablets, which are used to treat high blood pressure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 12:13 IST
Unichem, Lupin recall hypertension drugs in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pharma companies Unichem Laboratories and Lupin are separately recalling certain batches of drugs from the US market due to quality issues. As per the latest enforcement report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Unichem is voluntarily recalling 1,90,992 bottles of Clonodine Hydrochloride tablets, which are used to treat high blood pressure. Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA), the US-based arm of the company, is recalling the drug for "failed impurities/ degradation specifications". There can be "potential migration of benzophenone at very low level into the product from container", the US health regulator noted in the report.

The specified batch, which is being recalled, has been manufactured at Unichem's Goa-based facility. The USFDA has classified the action as a Class-III recall, which is initiated in a situation "in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences." Similarly, the US-based arm of Lupin is voluntarily recalling 4,224 bottles of a product in the country. The Class-II recall is on account of "Product Mix Up: Lisinopril 10 mg tablets were found in Lisinopril 5 mg 1000-count bottle," the report said. Lisinopril tablets are used to treat high blood pressure. The product has been manufactured at Mumbai-based Lupin's Nagpur plant. As per USFDA, a Class-II recall is initiated in a situation "in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book, a federal judge ruled Saturday, despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information ...

Asanas on ice blocks, silambam asanas mark IYD amidst lockdown

A rapid sequenceof yogasanas for an hour on huge ice blocks and asanas with silambam, a traditional Tamil martial arts, marked the sixth International Day of Yogacelebrations in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The Coronavirus pandemic did not appear ...

Shooting, protests test Atlanta's image of Black prosperity

Police cars burned in the streets of Atlanta as protesters smashed windows and spray-painted graffiti outside CNN headquarters. Even during the national outcry over police brutality and racial injustice, Chassidy Evans struggled to understa...

Sky gazers in city gather on rooftops to witness solar eclipse

Sky gazers and space enthusiasts in the city have all geared up to watch the annular solar eclipse, as the celestial phenomenon began here on Sunday at 1046 am. Several people went up to to their rooftops to witness the rare celestial treat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020