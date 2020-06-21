Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage

Comedian DL Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward. “I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:04 IST
Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Comedian DL Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee. The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.

"I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms." Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club's online calendar. "Our friend DL Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week," the club posted on Facebook. "Love ya, D.L. and we'll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!" Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever.

"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested." In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, author and radio and television host. He starred in Spike Lee's 2000 concert film, "The Original Kings of Comedy," alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer. Hughley also produced and starred in "The Hughleys," which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN talk show. He currently hosts the radio show "The D.L. Hughley Show," which is syndicated in dozens of markets.

"Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn't hurt," Hughley says in the video..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu

A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient died here, taking the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 81, officials said on SundayThe patient, who hailed from village Chak Murar in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu, died of COVID-19 a...

It's all our fault: Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's second successive defeat

After suffering a second successive defeat following the Premier League resumption, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said they did not compete like they should have and admitted that it is all our fault. Obviously after a defeat, you want to pu...

International Yoga Day: J-K light infantry battalion performs yoga in Rangreth

Indian Armys Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry JAKLI Battalion on Sunday performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar on the 6th International Yoga Day. The three-part session was guided by JAKLI Training Centre Commandant Major General SK Sharma and ...

INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadus Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation Samudra Setu as a part of the Vand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020