Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany struggles to impose local lockdowns as coronavirus infections spike

Armin Laschet, the premier of the state of North Rhine Westphalia called in consular officials from Poland, Bulgaria and Romania to mobilise translators to persuade workers at a local meat processing plant to observe a new lockdown. "There are 1,300 properties where staff and their families live, and where we need to observe the quarantine rules," Laschet said at a press conference on Sunday, explaining that local police and public order officials were helping out.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:56 IST
Germany struggles to impose local lockdowns as coronavirus infections spike
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Germany's Goettingen and North Rhine Westphalia regions have called on police to enforce quarantine measures following a rise in local coronavirus infections, which caused the country's virus reproduction rate to spike. Germany's reproduction rate of novel coronavirus infections jumped to 1.79, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said on Saturday, far above the level needed to contain it over the longer term.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, data from the RKI showed on Sunday. A riot broke out at a block of flats in Goettingen on Saturday where around 700 people had been placed into quarantine.

"Around 200 people tried to get out, but 500 people complied with quarantine rules," Uwe Luehrig, head of police in Goettingen, said at a press conference on Sunday. In the ensuing fracas, eight police officers were injured after residents started to attack law enforcement officials with bottles, fireworks, and metal bars, Luehrig said.

Officials in North Rhine Westphalia forced 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine after more than 1,000 staff at German meat processing firm Toennies tested positive for coronavirus. Armin Laschet, the premier of the state of North Rhine Westphalia called in consular officials from Poland, Bulgaria, and Romania to mobilize translators to persuade workers at a local meat processing plant to observe a new lockdown.

"There are 1,300 properties where staff and their families live, and where we need to observe the quarantine rules," Laschet said at a press conference on Sunday, explaining that local police and public order officials were helping out. "We need to explain to people that if they are infected they should not seek to return to their home countries. Their best chance is to stay in Germany where they will get the best healthcare," Laschet said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Drug racket busted; techie among 3 arrested

Hyderabad, June 21 PTI A drug racket has been busted with the arrest of three people, including a software professional, Excise officials said here on Sunday. On specific information, two cars were intercepted and 25 gm of cocaine, 105 gm o...

580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat, tally reaches 27,317

Gujarat has reported 580 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department. With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has reached 27,317.As per the state health department, 19,357 have...

UP reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 6,186

In the last 24 hours, 596 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, there are 6,186 active cases and 10,995 patients have been discharged so far, said Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. The death toll stands at 550 ...

Soccer-Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

Germanys Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. Pay TV broadcaster Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp , is expected to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020