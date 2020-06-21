The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport and French people crossed the border to buy bargain alcohol and tobacco as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency.

* Britain will outline its plans to ease the lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said, potentially relaxing the two-metre rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July. * Authorities in Germany's Goettingen and North Rhine Westphalia regions have called on police to enforce quarantine measures following a rise in local infections, which caused the country's virus reproduction rate to spike.

* Serbians went to the polls to elect a new parliament in Europe's first national election since lockdowns took effect three months ago. Polling stations were equipped with face masks and hand sanitisers for use by the country's electorate. AMERICAS

* The Trump administration is doing "a great job" reopening the country after lockdowns to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said, as infections continued to spike in some key states. * Nearly 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Brazil, the world No. 2 hotspot, with 1,022 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, an official said, as testing continued across the city to try to contain the spread of a fresh outbreak.

* Australia's second most populous state Victoria extended its state of emergency for four more weeks to July 19, as it battles a spike in infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia will end a nationwide curfew and lift restrictions on businesses from Sunday morning after three months of lockdown, state news agency SPA quoted a source in the interior ministry as saying. * Morocco will further loosen lockdown measures for the services sector and domestic transport starting June 24, the government said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs and Cipla Ltd the green light to manufacture and market their generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical companies said.

* The U.S. National Institutes of Health said it has halted a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* PepsiCo China said operations at one of its food processing plants in Beijing had been suspended after at least one employee tested positive for the coronavirus, in the latest outbreak of COVID-19 virus in the capital. * Germany's economy had passed the worst of the crisis caused by the pandemic and was now expected to recover gradually, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

