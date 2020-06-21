Highest single-day spike of 304 cases in Odisha, 2 COVID-19 deaths

Odisha on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 304 more people testing positive for the disease while two patients succumbed to the highly infectious virus taking the state's death toll to 14, a health department official said. With 304 new cases, the state's total COVID-19 cases mounted to 5,160, the official said, adding that as many as 186 patients during the day also recovered from the disease.

The number of recoveries has increased to 3,720 which is 70.09 per cent of the total cases in the state, he said. "... a 76-year-old Covid positive male of Bargarh district passed away while under treatment in hospital. He was also suffering from diabetes for long," a statement issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

It added that another Covid positive 49-year old male patient of Ganjam district also passed away in hospital. He was also a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Regarding the death of two other patients, the department said: "The death audit findings of the two recent Covid positive cases who passed away were due to causes other than Covid.

A 17-year old male of Nabrangpur district under treatment for severe diabetes mellitus passed away due to diabetic ketoacidosis (diabetic coma), the official said. "Another 53 year old male of Puri district under treatment, death due to cancer of oesophagus, hepatic artery pseudoaneurysm and hematemesis," the department said.

With the fresh two confirmed casualties due to the coronavirus, the COVID fatalities in the state increased to 14. Of the 14 casualties, 7 cases were from Ganjam district, 4 from Khurda district and one each from Cuttack, Puri and Bargarh, the official said. The state had reported its first COVID death on April 6, the official said.

Of the 304 new cases, 272 positive cases were detected from different quarantine centres where migrant workers returning from different states are lodged for preliminary observation and care. Remaining 32 cases have been detected from among the local people. The government has launched the contact tracing of the new cases reported from the community, the official said.

With fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in Odisha increased to 5,160 of which 1,607 are active cases. As many as 3,720 patients have recovered from the disease. The new cases also included 42 personnel of disaster response teams of Odisha Polices Fire Service and NDRF Personnel. All these personnel were in quarantine after their return from cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal.

Of the 304 fresh patients, highest 47 cases were from Gajapati district followed by Ganjam (40), Jagatsinghpur (29), Jharsuguda (25), Jajpur (21), Balasore (17), Bargarh (14), Cuttack (13), Kandhamal (12), Bhadrak (11), Mayurbhanj (6), five each of Khurda and Kendrapada, Sonepur (4), three each of Nayagarh and Puri, two each of Malkangiri and Sambalpur, one each of Sundargarh, Dhenkanal and Balangir districts. The fresh recovery cases were from different districts, The maximum 62 persons from Cuttack recuperated from the infection while as many as 41 from Kandhamal, 32 from Khordha, 12 from Ganjam and eight from Mayurbhanj cured from the virus infection.

A total of seven from Angul, five from Keonjhar, four each from Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Puri, two each from Balasore, Deogarh and Sonepur and one from Sundargarh districts recovered today, the official sources added. In the last 24 hours, the state conducted 4,628 sample tests taking the total corona tests to 2,24,402.

Official sources said at least 2,625 people returned to the state on Sunday taking the total number of people who have so come back to the state to 5,72,271.