Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa reports first COVID-19 death; 85-yr-old man succumbs

An 85-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Goa on Monday, making it the first case of death due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:28 IST
Goa reports first COVID-19 death; 85-yr-old man succumbs

An 85-year-old man succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Goa on Monday, making it the first case of death due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. While Rane earlier said the deceased was a woman, he later clarified in his tweet that the victim was a man.

The victim, belonging to Morlem village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district, was undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital, a designated facility for COVID-19 patients, Rane said. "Deeply saddened to inform that a 85 year old man, from Morlem in Sattari, who had tested positive has succumbed to #COVID-19. My heartfelt condolence to the family. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in the state, Rane tweeted.

We assure the people that our team is doing everything to keep our people safe and are following the strictest measures that are in place. This is an unfortunate incident and I stand with the family in their time of grief," he said in another tweet. The state government has already declared Morlem village, which falls under Valpoi, the Assembly constituency of Rane, as a COVID-19 containment zone.

The victim, who was bed-ridden for four years, was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here on Saturday from his home in Morlem after he complained of breathlessness, a health department official said. He was later shifted to the ESI Hospital, the official added.

Till Sunday, Goa reported 818 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 683 are active cases..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID 19 relief efforts by Asclepius Wellness Private Limited

New Delhi India, June 22 ANIBusinessWire India The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world immensely. The preventive lockdown imposed by the Government of India has changed the life of every individual in the country. While the lock...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skillsNovak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has ...

Ladakh face-off: BJP hits back at Manmohan Singh

In a scathing counter-attack on Manmohan Singh, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that he as prime minister abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of Indias land to China and presided over 600 incursions made by the neighbo...

Sanfort launches India's first Homeschooling platform for Preschoolers

New Delhi India, June 22 ANINewsVoir SANFORT, the UK Concept Preschool Chain has launched Indias 1st Homeschooling platform for preschoolers SANFORThome. At this time when the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has left everyone confined to their...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020