Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit

Spain to decide this week which tourists can visitReuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:53 IST
The Spanish government wants to decide this week on which countries to keep travel restrictions as it reopens to tourism after the coronavirus lockdown, the health minister said on Monday.
Salvador Illa told Cadena SER radio station that the world's second-most visited nation will discuss with European Union (EU) partners whether to allow travelers from outside the continent in or not.
He added that authorities have identified some small new local coronavirus outbreaks, but they are under control. One of the worst-hit nations, Spain has registered 246,272 cases and 28,323 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Salvador Illa
- Spanish
- European Union
- Cadena SER
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
All Spanish football leagues to remember COVID-19 victims with a minute's silence
Spanish league not ruling out fans in stadiums this season
'A dream come true' as visitors return to Spanish nursing home
Spanish property prices grow slowly but new-builds are booming
Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football