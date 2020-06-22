Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to decide this week which non-European tourists can visit

Health Minister Salvador Illa told Cadena SER radio station that Madrid would discuss with European Union (EU) partners whether to also let in travellers from outside the continent and make a decision this week. Would-be holidaymakers and Spain's tourism industry are waiting anxiously.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:51 IST
Spain to decide this week which non-European tourists can visit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain will decide this week which visitors from outside Europe can enter as it welcomes back travelers from neighboring nations in an effort to revive a tourism industry hammered by the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said. Borders between European Union (EU) nations have reopened, prompting thousands of French to cross into Spain on Sunday seeking cheap tobacco and alcohol.

Spain is the world's second most-visited nation, with roughly one in five of its normally 80 million annual visitors coming from Britain. Health Minister Salvador Illa told Cadena SER radio station that Madrid would discuss with European Union (EU) partners whether to also let in travelers from outside the continent and make a decision this week.

Would-be holidaymakers and Spain's tourism industry are waiting anxiously. "This year it isn't a question of making money, it is about losing less," said Miguel Fluxa, owner of the Iberostar hotel chain, at a news conference on Mallorca island.

Mallorca was the first Spanish destination to open to international tourists last week, but Fluxa still expected summer business to reach only 40% of last year's rates.

LOCAL OUTBREAKS

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya confirmed to COPE radio that a two-week self-quarantine for visitors had been lifted, but non-Europeans were still not allowed in except for Spanish passport-holders, health workers or people in transit. EU nations will decide whether to open borders to non-Europeans based on epidemiologic criteria, she added.

Madrid hopes a resurgence of visitors will allow tourism, which accounts for one job in eight and about 12% of the economy, to salvage its summer season. Spain had considered a quarantine on travelers from Britain, which has left the EU but eventually decided not to.

One of the worst-hit nations, Spain has registered 246,272 cases and 28,323 deaths from the COVID-19 disease. Health Minister Illa said there were some new, small coronavirus outbreaks, but they were under control. Restrictions to mobility were reimposed in three villages in the Aragon region where one of the outbreaks was spotted.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terminally-ill Karnataka bishop, 4 infants among 340 evacuated from South Africa

A terminally-ill bishop from Karnataka stuck in South Africa due to the COVID-19 lockdown was among 336 passengers and four infants who left for India on a chartered flight on Sunday. The passengers on the Ethiopian Airlines flight also inc...

Germany condemns weekend violence, looting in Stuttgart

German Chancellor Angela Merkels spokesman has condemned weekend disturbances in the southwestern city of Stuttgart, where a check for drugs was followed by violence against police officers and vehicles, then widespread vandalism of storefr...

West Bengal announces Rath Yatra holiday on Tuesday

The West Bengal government on Monday announced that all its offices will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Rath Yatra holiday. All state government offices, educational institutions, urban and local bodies, corporations, undertakings a...

Gold slips Rs 85; silver rises Rs 144

Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 85 to Rs 48,811 per 10 gram on Monday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,896 per 10 gram.Silver, however, rose Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020