BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

Jibesh Kumar Mishra, who represents Jale assembly segment in Darbhanga district, showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and his test result came positive, they said. The MLA is the first sitting member of the bicameral legislature in the state to have tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:15 IST
A BJP MLA in Bihar has tested positive for COVID-19 and referred to AIIMS hospital in Patna for treatment, health department officials said on Monday. Jibesh Kumar Mishra, who represents Jale assembly segment in Darbhanga district, showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and his test result came positive, they said.

The MLA is the first sitting member of the bicameral legislature in the state to have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, veteran RJD leader and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Another political leader from the state, Putul Kumari Singh, a two-term MP from Banka and wife of late former Union minister Digvijay Singh, has tested positive and admitted to a hospital in Delhi..

