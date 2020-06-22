Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh

Ten more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 847, health department officials said.They said the condition of all 710 active cases is “stable”.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:41 IST
10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh

Ten more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 847, health department officials said. While one person had died of COVID-19, 136 others have been cured and subsequently discharged from various hospitals in the region.

Out of the 10 fresh positive cases -- eight were from Leh and two from Kargil, taking the number of active positive cases in the twin districts to 710, the officials said, adding that Kargil has the highest number of positive cases at 557 while Leh district has 153 cases. Out of the total 557 active cases in Kargil, 54 patients are admitted in COVID hospital and 383 people are in home isolation while 120 patients are in COVID care centres (CCC), the officials said.

Similarly, out of the total 153 active cases in Leh, nine positive patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 144 positive cases are in home isolation, the officials said. They said the condition of all 710 active cases is "stable".

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany appeal for swift EU deal on coronavirus recovery aid

France and Germany on Monday pressed for a quick agreement among European Union leaders on the size and payout details of a joint fund aimed at helping the hardest hit member states to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.Spea...

Death threat to UP CM: Lucknow court denies bail to accused

A Lucknow court on Monday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Durg Narayan Singh also denied bail to Sayed Mo...

Delhi chief secy directs officials to implement all MHA COVID-19 directions including re-mapping of containment zones, contact-tracing.

Delhi chief secy directs officials to implement all MHA COVID-19 directions including re-mapping of containment zones, contact-tracing....

LAC face-off: India, China hold 2nd round of Lt Gen talks; Army chief along with top army commanders review situation

Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday held a second round of Lt General-level talks in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, even as c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020