Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soaring demand and sagging spirits at casket maker in Peru

Peru has about 255,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, 8,045 of them fatal, making it the second hardest hit country in Latin America after Brazil. Cabrera works at Eternal Life with his son Wilfredo, his wife Geserela Llanos and about 10 other employees, building and painting the caskets white or brown.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:49 IST
Soaring demand and sagging spirits at casket maker in Peru

Business is booming at the Eternal Rest coffin-making shop in Lima, a sad turn of events for shop owner Genaro Cabrera who spoke of his distress at the pandemic that him churning out 30 caskets a day, up from a 30 a month before the coronavirus hit. "Our countrymen are dying," Cabrera, 65, told Reuters in his workshop lined with the large rectangular boxes in San Juan de Lurigancho, one of Lima's poorest neighborhoods.

"It's a pity. Even I could die at any time. The truth hurts but what can we do. This is my job," he said from under the face mask he uses to keep the virus at bay. Peru has about 255,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, 8,045 of them fatal, making it the second hardest hit country in Latin America after Brazil.

Cabrera works at Eternal Life with his son Wilfredo, his wife Geserela Llanos and about 10 other employees, building and painting the caskets white or brown. Those killed by the pandemic in Peru are mostly from poor areas. Wilfredo Cabrera said that although Eternal Life clearly needs more staff to handle the increase in business, the pandemic has made hiring difficult.

"You cannot add more staff because it would make the workspace tighter, and the risk of contagion would increase," he said, adding that demand has grown from 30 caskets a month to 30 a day. "It is a difficult job, but we do it with love for all the people who leave this land," Geserela Llanos said.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...

Soccer-Colombian FA accuses FIFA of bias for raising security fears

The FIFA evaluation report which highlighted that security could be an issue if Colombia hosted the 2023 womens World Cup were based on a preconceived bias rather than reality, the head of the Colombian Football Federation told Reuters on M...

Trump says he would only meet Venezuelan president Maduro to discuss exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss Maduros departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump sa...

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020