WHO: Virus surge due to peak in big countries

The record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus' global activity, the World Health Organization said. At a media briefing on Monday, WHO's emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan said that "the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time." Some countries have attributed their increased caseload to more testing, including India and the US But Ryan dismissed that explanation.

"We do not believe this is a testing phenomenon," he said, noting that numerous countries have also noted marked increases in hospital admissions and deaths - neither of which cannot be explained by increased testing. "There definitely is a shift in that the virus is now very well established," Ryan said. "The epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries." He added the situation was "definitely accelerating" in a number of countries, including the US and others in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.