Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House economic adviser Hassett leaving after brief coronavirus role

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday he will be leaving U.S. President Donald Trump's administration soon, ending a brief return to government to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 03:01 IST
White House economic adviser Hassett leaving after brief coronavirus role
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Credit:freevsg.org

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday he will be leaving U.S. President Donald Trump's administration soon, ending a brief return to government to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Hassett, who served as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers for about two years before stepping down in the middle of 2019, returned to the administration for a temporary stint earlier this year.

"I came in unpaid for 90 days. Time is about up," Hassett told Reuters in an email. He said Monday may be his final day. Hassett had come for a "temporary gig as a special government employee. No other reason for departure," another White House official said.

In the early days of the outbreak, Hassett brought attention to the massive economic fallout expected from the coronavirus, painting a more dire picture of the likely repercussions than other White House aides were doing at the time. Hassett's leaving, which comes after the recent departure of Andrew Olmem, deputy director of the National Economic Council, could curb the influence of economic adviser Larry Kudlow, one analyst said.

"Kudlow is now very much understaffed. His role in policy-making is unavoidably going to decline further," said Derek Scissors, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute who focuses largely on U.S.-China policy. This could influence whether Trump decides to stick with his Phase 1 China trade deal or embark on a policy of further decoupling the U.S. and Chinese economies, Scissors said.

Kudlow has been a strong advocate for the Phase 1 deal, which calls for major increases of Chinese purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy, and services. William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that Hassett had advocated for additional stimulus to dig the economy out of a deep recession, but his departure could give fiscal hawks the upper hand in shaping any future coronavirus aid bills.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in unfair and discriminatory practices on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to appl...

Blazers' Ariza reportedly will miss restart to visit son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBAs restart in Orlando, Fla., next month in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window with his 12-year-old son. According to ESPN, Ariza and...

UK citizens' assembly backs climate-friendly coronavirus recovery

By Megan Rowling June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains post-coronavirus economic recovery plan should be used to help cut its climate-heating emissions to net zero, a citizens assembly set up to give insights on how to achieve that ...

Britain's finance sector too slow to hire women to top jobs

Britains finance ministry wants more ambitious diversity targets at financial firms as the pace of hiring women to top jobs is too slow, a review said on Tuesday. A Women in Finance charter was launched in 2016 by the finance ministry in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020