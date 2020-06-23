Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine
The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials. Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans, and more than a dozen vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has killed over 470,000 people.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:25 IST
China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has received a certificate from the National Medical Products Administration to launch clinical trials.
Chinese researchers and companies are testing six experimental shots in humans, and more than a dozen vaccines are in different stages of clinical trials globally against the virus that has killed over 470,000 people. However, none of the them have passed large-scale, late-stage phase 3 clinical trials, a necessary step before entering the consumer market.
ALSO READ
Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions
China stocks gain as dismal trade data fuels stimulus hopes
China says U.S. Senator Scott should present evidence of COVID-19 wrongdoing
HK residents rush for offshore bank accounts on China law worries -sources
Eastern Ladakh standoff: China says need to implement consensus reached between 2 countries' leaders