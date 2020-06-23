Left Menu
Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Addis Ababa | Updated: 23-06-2020 12:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia has launched nationwide testing for antibodies to the novel coronavirus on Monday, according to a news report by Nation.com.

The testing campaign to check infection rates and levels of immunity to the virus lasts through July 14, local broadcaster FANA reported, quoting a statement by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

The testing will be carried out in all Ethiopia's regional states as well as in the city administrations of the capital Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa, it added.

The institute called on the community, health professionals, and other stakeholders to do their part to make sure the campaign is a success.

Ethiopia has done over 216,300 laboratory tests for COVID-19 since the onset of the virus in February, and so far reported 4,532 confirmed cases, with 1,213 recoveries and 74 deaths.

The antibody looks to see whether the body's defense against the illness has responded to the infection.

Last week Ethiopia eased some regulations provided for in the country's COVID-19 state of emergency.

It cut a 14-day mandatory quarantine to seven days while allowing inbound travelers with negative result certificates issued not more than three days before arrival in Ethiopia to go directly into 14-day self-isolation.

