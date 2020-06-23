Left Menu
Karnataka govt announces cap on COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals

According to the order, package rates for patients referred by the public health authorities will be Rs 5,200 for general ward, Rs 7,000 for high-dependency unit (HDU), Rs 8,500 for isolation without ventilator and Rs 10,000 for isolation with ventilator. The package rate ceiling for patients directly admitted to private hospitals under the non-insurance category who make cash payment will be Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs 12,000 for HDU, Rs 15,000 for isolation without ventilator and Rs 25,000 for isolation with ventilator.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:56 IST
The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a cap on coronavirus treatment package rates in private hospitals for those referred by public health facilities in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 10,000. The rate for patients who approach private hospitals directly will be in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

State Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar issued the order based on recommendation of a committee headed by executive director of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust formed to submit a proposal for fixing the packages rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients. According to the order, package rates for patients referred by the public health authorities will be Rs 5,200 for general ward, Rs 7,000 for high-dependency unit (HDU), Rs 8,500 for isolation without ventilator and Rs 10,000 for isolation with ventilator.

The package rate ceiling for patients directly admitted to private hospitals under the non-insurance category who make cash payment will be Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs 12,000 for HDU, Rs 15,000 for isolation without ventilator and Rs 25,000 for isolation with ventilator. However, these rates would not be applicable for those subscribing to the insurance packages and the patients as per the agreement between the hospital and the corporates for their executives and employees. Also, there will be no ceiling for suites.

As per the order, 50 per cent of the beds in private hospitals having facilities to treat coronavirus cases shall be reserved for the treatment of patients referred by the public health authorities and this will include High Dependency Units and Intensive Care Units, which could be with or without ventilators. The remaining beds hospitals can use to treat patients privately, the order read.

As per the order, while calculating 50 per cent of the beds to be utilised by government patients, the number will be counted irrespective of the fact that the beds are located in general wards, sharing wards or in private wards. In respect of unforeseen complications, surgeries, comorbid conditions and pregnancy additional packages under Ayushman Bharat and Arogya Karnataka will be applied.

Regarding patients from below poverty line, above poverty line categories, migrant labourers and inter-state returners who do not possess public distribution system cards should be considered as eligible in view of the unprecedented pandemic. "There should be no compromise on the quality of medical services rendered to the patients referred by the public health authorities and those admitted privately," the order said.

For the settlement of claims, the Suvama Arogya Suraksha Trust will be the nodal agency, the government said.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

