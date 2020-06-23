UK PM Johnson eases coronavirus lockdown thanks to reduced infections

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a significant easing of England's coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday, saying it had been allowed by a decline in the number of new infections and the belief that currently there is no risk of a second peak.

"The number of new infections is now declining by between two and four percent every day," he told parliament.

"This pandemic has inflicted permanent scars and we mourn everyone we have lost ... While we remain vigilant, we do not believe there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS (National Health Service)"