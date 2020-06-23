Left Menu
Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:25 IST
South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 weeks. We would look to ramp up further should there be a need for additional product," Saad said, without saying how much of the drug the company was currently producing.

Results from a trial showed dexamethasone reduced death rates by around a third compared with a placebo in severely ill hospitalised COVID-19 patients, scientists at University of Oxford said last week, calling the discovery a "major breakthrough".

