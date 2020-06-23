Left Menu
Development News Edition

French restaurant settles with Axa in tussle over lockdown losses

A French restaurant owner who won a court battle with Axa over lockdown-linked losses said on Tuesday he had reached a further settlement with the insurer, potentially setting the tone for payouts to other businesses facing similar insurance problems.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:37 IST
French restaurant settles with Axa in tussle over lockdown losses
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A French restaurant owner who won a court battle with Axa over lockdown-linked losses said on Tuesday he had reached a further settlement with the insurer, potentially setting the tone for payouts to other businesses facing similar insurance problems. Stephane Manigold, who owns four restaurants in Paris, including one with two Michelin stars, took Axa to court for not paying out on a business-interruption policy after France imposed a two-month lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Paris court in May ordered the insurer to cough up two-months worth of revenue losses - or 45,000 euros ($50,985) for one of Manigold's restaurants, Le Flaubert. The businessman said he had now reached a broader compensation agreement that covered all his restaurants.

Axa confirmed a settlement had been reached but did not disclose the terms of the deal. It is not the only insurer facing such issues.

French financial watchdog ACPR said in a report on Tuesday that, based on a survey of insurers, just under 3% of their policies would trigger clear-cut business-interruption payouts linked to the pandemic. Another 4% were ambiguous, it said. Manigold's case gave impetus to similar claims from restaurant managers and businesses hurt by the shutdowns in France and elsewhere, including nightclubs, which have yet to re-open in many European countries.

Axa has since said there were about 1,700 restaurant contracts in France with ambiguous clauses which it was now looking into, although that is only a fraction of its 20,000 insurance policies in the sector, most of which do not carry explicit business-interruption conditions. The insurer is in talks with some 600 other restaurants overcompensation, a spokeswoman said.

"What was missing at first was any form of dialogue with Axa," Manigold told Reuters, adding he was pleased others might now benefit from similar payouts. ($1 = 0.8826 euros)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt enters into agreement with Reliance Jio for distance education programme

The Haryana government has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio TV to facilitate a distance education programme for school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the agreement all four channels of EDUSAT will now be available on ...

No meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart in Moscow: Official

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not have any bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of a grand parade in Moscow, a senior official said on Tuesday. Currently, Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow t...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 930pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...

Another earthquake hits Mizoram

A light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Mizoram on Tuesday, the third quake to rock the northeastern state in three consecutive days. No casualties have been reported from anywhere in the state, officials said, adding that the tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020