Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gandhi hospital conducts over 10,000 COVID-19 tests: Official

The hospital, the designated health facility for treatment of positive cases in Telangana,has admitted a total of 4,056 virus positive patients, he said. The total number of patents who have recovered and discharged was 3,423 and the total number recovered and discharged after being treated was 1,395, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:54 IST
Gandhi hospital conducts over 10,000 COVID-19 tests: Official

Hyderabad, June 23 (PTI): The Gandhi hospital here has so far conducted 10,205 COVID-19 tests and admitted 10,128 patients, including suspected cases, an official in the hospital said on Tuesday. The hospital, the designated health facility for treatment of positive cases in Telangana,has admitted a total of 4,056 virus positive patients, he said.

The total number of patents who have recovered and discharged was 3,423 and the total number recovered and discharged after being treated was 1,395, he said. The number of deaths in the hospital so far was 202 , he said.

As on Monday, the number of positive cases reported in the entire state was 8,674. The number of active cases was 4,452 and the number discharged 4,005, a state bulletin said. The number of deceased was 217, it said.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister E Rajender, who held a meeting with organisers of private diagnostic centres authorised to conduct COVID-19 tests, told them to strictly follow the guidelines issued by government. They should not see the virus tests as a means to make money, he said.

The diagnostic centres have to inform the details of positive patients to the government as contact tracing, treatment and other protocols needto be taken up. It would not be possible to test all the 130 crore population in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Telangana Super- Specialty Hospitals Association (TSHA) said people need not panic over COVID-19 and that asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms do not need hospital admission. It is better to stay at home and take medical care over the phone, a representative of the association said.

It is also economical, he said. Talking about reports of unavailability of beds in hospitals, he said those facilities, which admitted three or four patients in a room, cannot do so now as only one patient can be put in a room now in the wake of intensive spread of COVID-19.

Healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing staff and ward boys, needto be in quarantine after a certainperiod of service, he said. Treatment in hospitals can be provided to patients who are in serious condition, he said.

On behalf of TSHA, we are ready, responsible in terms of treating any patient coming to our hospitals in the best possible manner, at a least cost is what we want to tell you. We will not fleece. We will not charge more. There is a fixed rate by the government. We will charge only that, another representative said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt enters into agreement with Reliance Jio for distance education programme

The Haryana government has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio TV to facilitate a distance education programme for school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the agreement all four channels of EDUSAT will now be available on ...

No meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart in Moscow: Official

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not have any bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of a grand parade in Moscow, a senior official said on Tuesday. Currently, Singh is on a three-day visit to Moscow t...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 930pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths--------------------------------------------...

Another earthquake hits Mizoram

A light intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Mizoram on Tuesday, the third quake to rock the northeastern state in three consecutive days. No casualties have been reported from anywhere in the state, officials said, adding that the tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020