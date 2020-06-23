Significant virus levels expected until next year - England health official

Significant virus levels expected until next year - England health officialReuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:28 IST
England's Chief Medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday he expects significant levels of the coronavirus to be circulating through until next year, warning the battle with the virus will be a long haul.
"I would be surprised and delighted if we weren't in this current situation, through the winter, and into next spring... I expect there to be significant amount of coronavirus circulating at least into that time," he said.
